Derbyshire firm recruits first apprentice hoping to provide 'new route' into PR for young people

Molly Norman from Ilkeston joined Derbyshire communications business Nielsen McAllister as an apprentice account executive after dropping out of university where she was studying law to pursue her creative writing and digital marketing dreams.

The 19-year-old has begun her 18-month apprenticeship at the PR firm with the help of training provider Althaus and will also study for a Digital Marketing Level 3 qualification.

Molly’s role will include supporting other team members across a range of client projects to gain practical experience that supports her course work.

She said: “I’m delighted to have joined Nielsen McAllister and to be learning about the world of PR and communications.

"I’ve been made truly welcome since day one and have already got involved in daily work activities, preparing copy and materials for social media and even writing my first blog for the business!

“I’m really looking forward to building my career here and using the insight from my apprenticeship training to help further develop and enhance digital marketing techniques that will benefit our clients.”

Director Simon Wildash shared how the 19-year-old has had an ‘immediate impact’ on the business – which previously appointed three new employees earlier this year and is also currently recruiting for an account manager.

“Apprenticeships are not that common in the PR sector, and new entrants are usually at graduate level,” he added.

“However, we felt the time was right to offer an opportunity for a young person to start their career and bring their enthusiasm and skills into our agency via a different route.

“Even in the few short weeks since joining, Molly has already had an impact, becoming fully immersed in our business and contributing positively to both our output and internal culture.

"She is a welcome addition to our growing team.”

Digital skills coach Waqas Matloob who works for Althaus commented: “I’m looking forward to supporting Molly on her digital marketing journey with what is clearly a progressive business.”

“Digital marketing is increasingly important in today’s world and the skills Molly will gain through her training at Althaus, combined with her practical experience at Nielsen McAllister, will undoubtedly set her in good stead for her PR and marketing career.”