Derbyshire businesses urged to plant trees to off-set carbon emissions and fund donations to hospice

Risley-based Treetops Hospice has joined forces with Co-Treetment – a not-for-profit organisation set up by Derby environmental entrepreneur, Darrell Taylor, 18 months ago.

The organisation offers individuals and companies the chance to pay £20 to plant a tree in their woodland in the East Midlands – with £10 from each tree being donated to Treetops, which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions and those who’ve been bereaved.

Darrell, from Littleover, explained the environmental benefits of planting the new trees which will also help fund the hospice.

Darrell Taylor is urging businesses in Derbyshire to plant trees to off-set their carbon emissions.

He said: “Treetops Hospice is a well-respected local charity and I have friends who have used their services; it seems quite fitting that we should have this new supporter-partnership with a charity whose logo is a tree.

“We pride ourselves on turning scrub-land into woodland by planting trees – which we guarantee for 20 years – which offset our clients carbon emissions and provide a host of other benefits including absorbing water from flood plains, reduce carbon in the atmosphere and provide habitat for wildlife.

"We’ve had various wildlife visiting our woodland recently, with their tracks weaving through our trees.

“The pressure on companies to do their bit and to become more environmentally friendly is growing and this partnership with Treetops has benefits for everyone.

"We can work directly with businesses to help them off-set their vehicle-fleet, gas and electricity, travel or other aspects of their carbon-footprint.”

The scheme is open to all businesses, regardless of size – from start ups to larger enterprises.

Business relationships manager Stacey Smalley added: “We are delighted to be supported by Co-Treetment and work with Darrell.

"Together we are helping businesses meet their Corporate Social Responsibility objectives and at the same time, supporting people in our local community.”

The offer is also open to people who wish to plant a tree in memory of a loved one and there is the opportunity to add a commemorative plaque to personalise their planting area.

For more information visit www.co-treetment.com.