Chesterfield company moves to new home to make way for HS2 masterplan

Jewson’s new branch on Sheffield Road will replace the builders’ merchant’s former home, which is no longer suitable due to the impact of works associated with the HS2 Station Master Plan nearby.

Developers, the company and Chesterfield Borough Council say they are determined to create a ‘postive social impact’ through the relocation.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted to see works beginning as the development of this new site is vital to ensuring our HS2 Station Master Plan can be achieved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the new Jewson site are James Garnett, project director, Morgan Sindall Construction; Coun Dean Collins Chesterfield Borough Council member for economic development, Chesterfield Borough leader Coun Tricia Gilby and Andy Hall, Yorkshire and North East managing director, Morgan Sindall.

"I look forward to seeing this site progress and also see how it can be used to help support skills development and economic recovery in Chesterfield.”

The HS2 Station Master Plan sets out a vision to create ‘a vibrant gateway to North Derbyshire’ and identifies potential development sites which could create around 850 new jobs.

A groundbreaking event was held on the site of the new £4.4m facility on Sheffield Road, attended by representatives from Jewson, Chesterfield Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Construction, which will build the new Jewson centre.

As part of its work in Chesterfield, Morgan Sindall has started a programme with Chesterfield College to demonstrate to students the many different opportunities that a career in construction can offer.

A charity football match has also been organised between the specially created teams of Morgan Sindall FC and Jewson Property Professionals FC which will be held at Chesterfield Football Club’s Technique Stadium on June 17, at 6pm.

The match is being held to support Ashgate Hospice.