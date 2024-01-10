Derbyshire entrepreneur named one of 2024’s most impressive female founders

Lucinda White in Chesterfield has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Lucinda White who founded Pure Awards, a boutique award writing and content agency in 2005 is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Indeed, Lucinda was also called out for her success as a winning award writer, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs (male and female) throughout the UK to benefit from hundreds of finalist positions and wins using her exceptional writing skills. She has also helped charities raise over £750,000 for good causes through grant applications and created content to showcase local and national brands. All of this whilst running a busy home and bringing up her two daughters with husband Matt.

On being featured in the #ialso100 line-up, Lucinda said: “I am thrilled to be recognized in this award and campaign for 2024. For the last three years I have had a client feature in the #IAlso 100 so it is really wonderful to be on the list for this year too.

"I am excited to get to know all the other wonderful female entrepreneurs in this community as the year unfolds. 2024 is going to be a fantastic year!”.

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

“Congratulations to Lucinda White and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too.

"Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”