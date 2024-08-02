Derbyshire chemistry company staff serve up the right formula with community meal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from a Derbyshire company exchanged their lab coats and science labs for aprons and the heat of the kitchen as they prepared lunches for the community.

Staff from Lubrizol, in Hazelwood, took part in the YMCA Derbyshire Community Meal, which, in collaboration with local mental health charity Head High, invites local businesses to provide a nourishing meal for people who might be feeling isolated.

The team prepared a veggie and beef chilli with regular and beetroot nachos for their main course and finished off with a selection of desserts including chocolate tiffin and coconut sponge.

Liz Chapman, from Lubrizol, participated in the event as the YMCA holds a special place in her heart, as her sister had once been a resident before transitioning to independent living.

She said: "I wanted to give back to the YMCA after they supported my sister when she needed it.

"She's working now and has achieved so much. I'm incredibly proud of her.

“It’s all thanks to the YMCA after getting her back on her feet."

More than 75 people attended the event at the YMCA, in London Road, which is hosted by a different business on the last Friday of every month and is aimed at combatting loneliness, a major cause of mental health problems amongst adults.

Chemist Lucy Armstrong, who has been organising the event since January, was proud of her team, saying: “We did this as part of our global month of impact as a company at Lubrizol.

“We thought the community meal here at the YMCA was an excellent opportunity to give back.

“It’s been such a great atmosphere here today, lots of people came here to have lunch and there was a nice, friendly buzz in the room.

“Lots of people came up for seconds saying it was really tasty so we’re feeling really pleased.

“We urge other companies to get involved, it’s been a great event.”

Staff at the YMCA assisted the six volunteers from Lubrizol, including Tina Sharma, kitchen manager, who commended the team's thorough preparation.

She said: “The team from Lubrizol have been fantastic to work with.

“They're not only friendly and approachable, but they also came well-prepared and have been very hands-on.

“The food was a big hit with all the attendees.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the community meal is free to do so. The event takes place at 12.30pm on the last Friday of the month. If you would like more information, call 01332 579550.