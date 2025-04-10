Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The item could be at risk of exploding in the hot weather this week 🤯

The UK is to enjoy warm weather in the coming days.

Temperatures will exceed 20C in parts of the country.

But drivers could be at risk if they leave their vapes exposed.

Parts of the country are set to be hotter than Ibiza this week - as temperatures are set to hit 20C and higher. However while you might be enjoying the good weather, experts are urging drivers not to leave their vapes in the car.

With the sun shining and the mercury rising, you might be tempted to take a drive out to somewhere to make the most of it. But if you forget to take your vape with you, it could be at risk of exploding.

Markus Lindblad, Director from Haypp, reveals the dangers of leaving vapes in a car as the weather starts to get warmer and what to do if your vape overheats. Here’s all you need to know:

Vape risks during hot weather

Battery exploding

Markus explained: “All vapes require a battery to function, and these batteries are very sensitive to any extreme change in temperatures, especially heat. If you leave your vape in the car, and it's exposed to the sun for a long period of time, then the vape battery is at risk of swelling, leaking and in some cases, can potentially cause the battery to explode.”

Leaking vape juice

The expert warned: “The extreme temperature conditions in a car can cause the e-liquid inside vapes to thin, or the vape tank can expand which causes leaks. A leaking vape will not only cause a sticky mess within the car interior and be difficult to clean, but in some cases it can also cause irritation to the skin too.

“If the vape has leaked in the car then it’s advised not to use it and dispose of it correctly.”

Damaged vape

Markus said: “Leaving a vape exposed to heat can also damage parts of the vapes, impacting the performance of the device, reducing the battery lifespan, and ruining the coils, screen or tank.”

Insurance risks

He added: “If a vape causes a car fire, owners may not be able to claim on their insurance. Some policies might have clauses that exclude coverage for fires caused by vaping devices, arguing that you increased the vehicle's fire risk, resulting in the car owner paying thousands of pounds worth of damage.”

What to do if you leave your vape in the car?

If you leave your vape in a hot car for a long period of time, then it’s important to cool the vape down safely by placing it in a cool dark place. Alternatively, wipe it down with a cold damp cloth and let it air dry.

If your vape has overheated, do not, under any circumstances, place the vape in water to cool it down, as this could increase the risk of the battery exploding.

Where is the best place to leave a vape in a car?

It’s always best to take a vape out of the car. If this is not possible, then it's advised to either park in a shady spot, or place it in the glove box out of direct sunlight. Vapes should be kept at room temperature, so any fluctuations or sudden temperature changes can damage the battery, causing a fire hazard.

