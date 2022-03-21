Plans to transform north Derbyshire job centre into betting shop revealed

Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd wants to alter the use of the unit on Market Street, Clay Cross, to open a new Betfred bookmakers on the site.

Betfred says it needs a larger premises than the one it currently operates in Clay Cross and has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to make the move further down Market Street from its current home.

A statement submitted with the application says: “The existing store is smaller than the application property and Betfred require a larger premises to meet demand.

Plans have been submitted to transform an old job centre in Clay Cross into a betting shop.

"The proposal therefore seeks a relocation of Betfred’s existing bookmaker business within Market Street and would not result in any additional bookmakers’ business within the town centre.

“Relocation of Betfred’s business within the town centre will retain a local business, staff employment and bring a vacant unit back into use within Market Street which supports economic growth principles in national and local planning policy; furthermore, the existing Betfred Unit will be marketed to accommodate a new tenant.”

Betfred is the world’s largest privately-owned betting company and documents claim that licensed betting shops help ‘maintain the vitality and viability in local town and city centres by complementing the main retail uses’.

A planning statement, put together by agent for the developers ID Planning, says: “36 Market Street has been marketed extensively since the closure of the former job centre.

"As it stands, the unit does not contribute positively to the town centre. The proposed change of use would bring a large unit back into active use to support the vitality and viability of the town centre and strengthen its offering of shops and services.”

Developers also claim the change will not have an impact on residents living in the area.

"The existing unit has operated for a number of years in Clay Cross town Centre with no complaints of noise or anti-social behaviour,” the statement adds.