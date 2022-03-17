Police investigate hit and run after car collides with 13-year-old girl in Chesterfield

Suezy Jowle’s granddaughter Alisha was hit by a car on High Street in New Whittington as she was riding her bike home from the Golden Grill takeaway.

Suezy said: “She had to be back in at 8pm, her friend was only getting a pizza from the takeaway. She was waiting for her and they were both going to go home together.”

“The car that knocked her into the road just took off. With them being kids, they didn't think to take down the details of the car, they don’t think like we do.

Suezy Jowle and granddaughter Alisha

"The car behind the one that hit her did stop, and the driver got out and asked my granddaughter if she was okay.”

Suezy added: ”She said she was, but I think she was in shock. Her mum went and took her straight to A&E, and it wasn’t until she got home that she broke down and started shaking. She told the person she was fine, but she didn't know what to do and she just wanted to get out of the road.”

Fortunately, Alisha did not sustain any serious injuries, but Suezy said that she could not believe the driver left her in the middle of the road after the collision.

“She’s had soft tissue damage down her leg and her ankle is black and blue, luckily there was no broken bones. We’re thankful for that, as it could have been a lot worse.

“It’s scary when you think about it- why would he leave her?”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a collision between a car and a cyclist in High Street, New Whittington on 9 March at around 7.45pm.

“Following the collision, the car failed to stop and left the area. However, we know that another car stopped to check on the girl and we are very keen to hear from the driver as they may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with dash cam installed, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*145716:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.