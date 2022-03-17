Plans submitted to demolish Chesterfield school building

Brampton Primary School, in School Board Lane, Chesterfield, has applied to Derbyshire County Council to knock down its old reception room, the roof of which is currently being held up with Acrow props, to make way for the new 60-pupil facility.

An existing glass covered walkway and storeroom would also be removed, and the school’s kitchen would be relocated into the main building.

The design and access statement attached to the application states: “The proposed new nursery aims to provide an inspiring, fun and sustainable educational building for early years pupils.

Brampton Primary School, in School Board Lane, Chesterfield

“It has been designed in collaboration with the client to meet the teaching requirements and to provide a flexible environment to cater for different learning needs.

“The external areas immediately adjacent to the building to the front and the rear will allow blending indoor and outdoor learning for children, supporting the development of early years skills.”

The school’s existing grass play area would be extended, providing a mini playing field, which the school lacks at the moment.

An artist's impression of how the new school building might look

The new building would be of a modular, flat-roofed design with cladding in blue, green and orange tones.

There will also be a polycarbonate canopy with UV filters, which will provide a sheltered drop off area as well as an outdoor extension to the nursery, wherechildren can play safely in different weather conditions.

An overgrown area and disused pond to the rear of the school would be removed and infilled to create an additional educational outdoor space.

The design and access statement says: “The demolition of the existing nursery, classified at risk due to the roof being propped, and the erection of new, colourful, safe and better performing new building, along with the reorganization of the outdoor area will improve not only the nursery site, but the whole school, that will benefit from having an extended outdoor area and the catering kitchen relocated adjacent to the dining hall.”