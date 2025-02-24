Millions on Housing Benefit will see a small boost to payments this April 💰

Housing Benefit payments will rise in April 2025, in line with inflation

The 1.7% rise is based on September 2024's Consumer Price Index (CPI)

That rise is the smallest benefit increase in over three years

Find out how much more you could receive in the next year

Thousands of people who receive Housing Benefit payments will soon see an increase in the amount of money paid into their accounts.

Housing Benefit can help you pay your rent if you’re unemployed, on a low income or claiming benefits.

It’s being replaced by Universal Credit, but you can make a new claim for Housing Benefit if you have reached State Pension age or you’re in supported, sheltered or temporary housing

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

That rate increase is dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

But what does the rate rise mean in practise, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much is Housing Benefit going up by?

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Personal Allowances Single under 25 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Single 25 or over £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Entitled to main phase ESA £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Lone parent under 18 £71.70 £72.90 (+£1.20) Lone parent 18 or over £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Entitled to main phase ESA £90.50 £92.05 (+£1.55) Couple both under 18 £108.30 £110.15 (+£1.85) Couple one or both 18 or over £142.25 £144.65 (+£2.40) Claimant entitled to main phase ESA £142.25 £144.65 (+£2.40) Dependent children £83.24 £84.66 (+£1.42) Single / lone parent – State Pension age or over £235.20 £244.40 (+£9.20) Couple – State Pension age or over £352.00 £366.00 (+£14.00) Single / lone parent – reached State Pension age on or after 1 April 2021 £218.15 £227.10 (+£8.95) Couple - both reached State Pension age on or after 1 April 2021 £332.95 £346.60 (+£13.65) For the claimant and the other party to the marriage where one or more members of the marriage are State Pension age or over £352.00 £366.00 (+£14.00) For each additional spouse who is a member of the same household as the claimant and one or more of the members are State Pension age or over £116.80 £121.60 (+£4.80) If the claimant is a member of a polygamous marriage and all of the members of the marriage have attained pensionable age on or after 1 April 2021 For the claimant and the other party to the marriage £332.95 £346.60 (+£13.65) For each additional spouse who is a member of the same household as the claimant £114.80 £119.50 (+£4.70) Premiums Family £19.15 £19.48 (+£0.33) Family (lone parent rate) £22.20 £22.20 (+£0.00) Disability Single £42.50 £43.20 (+£0.70) Couple £60.60 £61.65 (+£1.05) Enhanced disability Single £20.85 £21.20 (+£0.35) Disabled child £32.20 £32.75 (+£0.55) Couple £29.75 £30.25 (+£0.50) Severe disability Single £81.50 £82.90 (+£1.40) Couple (lower rate) £81.50 £82.90 (+£1.40) Couple (higher rate) £163.00 £165.80 (+£2.80) Disabled child £80.01 £81.37 (+£1.36) Carer £45.60 £46.40 (+£0.80) ESA components Work-related activity £35.95 £36.55 (+£0.60) Support £47.70 £48.50 (+£0.80)

