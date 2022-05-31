Derbyshire pub handed new four-star hygiene rating after improvements

The Black Swan pub on Church Street, Ashover, Chesterfield, was initially given the new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on April 25.

However inspectors rerturned to the premises on May 20 after improvement work was carried out and awarded it four stars.

A pub has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The hygiene rating scheme is designed to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Inspections are carried out on behlaf of the Food Standards Agency by local councils.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and the rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required