Chesterfield council appoints Peak Gateway developer to revamp shopping centre

Chesterfield shoppers can look forward to new beginnings at one of the town’s busiest retail destinations in the coming months after the borough council appointed specialist contractors to oversee a revamp.

The authority has agreed a deal for London real estate business Milligan to become the strategic asset manager of the Pavements shopping centre, off New Beetwell Street.

When it took over the Pavements for an undisclosed sum in 2021, the council said the it would ‘lead and control the future development of this key town centre site,’ but significant elements of that responsibility will now be handed on.

Council leader Tricia Gilby said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Milligan to the team as we work to enhance The Pavements as part of Chesterfield’s town centre transformation. Milligan’s impressive track record of revitalising retail-led destinations, combined with their understanding of Chesterfield, makes them the ideal partner to help realise our vision.

Chesterfield Borough Council leader Tricia Gilby, second left, with Milligan's Alex Hyams, Tarah Gear and Stuart Harris. (Photo: Contributed)

“The Pavements will play a vital role in delivering a stronger, more vibrant town centre that benefits our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

In that light, the deal might be viewed as an admission of failure, but the council says bringing an outside perspective will allow it to fulfil a wider regeneration strategy.

Cllr Gilby said: “The Pavements is owned by the council, and we will continue to operate the centre on a day-to-day basis, this appointment is about bringing in external expertise to help ensure that the Pavements is a worthwhile investment for the council and that it continues to be a key part of our town centre offer.

The council wants the Pavements to be a cornerstone of wider regeneration in the town centre. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“The appointment of Milligan represents an investment in the future of our town centre and will help ensure that the council achieves a return on our investment in the Pavements shopping centre.

“Milligan are experts in the commercial positioning of retail and leisure destinations, and this coupled with their strong connections to national retailers and businesses is why they were selected to take on strategic role following a rigorous procurement process.”

The council did not answer questions from the Derbyshire Times about the financial terms of the deal and how much the partnership would cost taxpayers, but did clarify its implications for businesses presently operating in the Pavements, which include Tesco, WHSmith, Boots, other national retailers and a selection of independent businesses.

Cllr Gilby said: “Currently the Pavements centre is well let and a key part of our town centre, but we need to look to the future and ensure this continues.

“Milligan’s work will not impact our existing tenants but should help attract more tenants and visitors which will benefit businesses currently based in the centre.”

The two parties are expected to begin by drawing up an action plan for the centre intended to make it a more appealing destination and integrate it with other ongoing changes in the town centre.

Milligan may already be familiar to readers from its involvement in the Peak Gateway resort development where work began in January.

The company also boasts past projects from Birmingham to Bilbao and Barcelona, and clients including John Lewis and Manchester Airport.

The firm has already joined the Chesterfield Champions Network and representatives are keen to collaborate with local brands, businesses, and community partners as they shape the new strategy.

Alex Hyams, head of asset management at Milligan, commented: “Milligan has a long history of successfully delivering strategic asset management interventions to unlock performance for challenged schemes.

“We’ve worked across the country with mixed-use and retail-led destinations and bring a very experienced team. As the role of town centres evolves, shopping centres like the Pavements must adapt to meet the changing needs of their communities.”

He added: “Chesterfield is a location we know very well, it brings a unique blend historic character, walkability, good infrastructure which supports the growing tourism appeal of town and the surrounding Peak District.

“We’re excited to be working with such a forward-thinking council, where important public realm works are already underway. Alongside this, the Pavements has the potential to become a cornerstone of Chesterfield’s regeneration and visitor experience and sustainable offer for the local community.”

