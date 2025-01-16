Work starts on long-awaited £1 billion PEAK gateway resort in Chesterfield

How the first phase of the development might look

Work has started on the long-awaited PEAK gateway resort in Chesterfield, with the finished £1 billion development offering the potential to create thousands of jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, based at the former Birchall Golf Course, near to the A61 Dronfield bypass and Unstone Green has finally ‘broken ground’ with earthworks now underway as part of the initial construction process. Phase One is scheduled to open to visitors in 2027/8.

Set on 283 acres of reclaimed former opencast land, PEAK is setting itself out to be the UK’s first purpose-built national park gateway ‘resort town’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the start of work, a spkesperson for the devleopers said: “PEAK Gateway will offer visitors world class facilities and services as a base from which to access the trails and attractions of the 550 square mile National Park. Similar to a ski resort, PEAK Gateway has visitor mobility at its heart. PEAK’s mobility system will link up the trails and country lanes of the Peak District without the need for a car and help establish the area as the largest integrated off and on road cycling and hiking region in the UK.

Eathworks have started as the first stage of the construction

“Planning approvals totalling 1.8mft2 (168,000m2) have been granted to facilitate a multi-branded mixed use development available to both day and stay visitors. The approvals offer extensive experiential retail, a wide range of leisure and educational facilities, a wellness clinic with operating theatres, 2,850 car parking spaces and up to 2,000 hotel rooms and 250 holiday lodges. The development has consent for its own green energy park and utilities.

"Fully implemented PEAK has the potential to achieve a development value of over £1billion and sustain thousands of jobs. Around 70% of the reclaimed estate will be set aside for continued biodiversity gains as well as offer nature connectivity to encourage people’s engagement and delight in nature.”

The development will be delivered over phases, with agreements reached for the first two anchor plots with Colliers acting as Real Estate Adviser and leasing agents for Birchall Properties, the land owner. Phase One wil take up around of 30% of the overall development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Region previously awarded the project £2.85m for the construction a new road access at the A61 interchange at Sheepbridge, which has been completed, and the new public rights of way surrounding the resort estate.

Work gets under way at PEAK resort which has now 'broken ground'

Rupert Carr of Birchall Properties, said “From the outset PEAK has been a land-first business, over 30 years and millions of pounds has been invested in the revival of the former opencast estate and the obtaining of now implementable planning permissions. It’s great to finally be underway and to be involved in a regenerative enterprise capable of activating and sustaining clean growth in the regional visitor economy”.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Acting Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “PEAK offers an opportunity to use formerly open cast land in a way that supports nature but also creates new opportunities for our residents and increases the number of visitors coming to Chesterfield. It is great to see work starting on site and I look forward to seeing the development progress”. Jo Dilley Managing Director Visit Peak District and Derbyshire said “The PEAK Gateway development, is a transformative project that will redefine the visitor experience in the Peak District. With the introduction of high quality serviced hotels, we will be able to cater to more groups and international visitors, offering world-class accommodations and amenities. The sustainable transport solution at the heart of PEAK will not only enhance the visitor experience by providing seamless access to the park's trails and attractions but also significantly reduce car traffic in busy hotspot areas, a change that will be warmly welcomed by local residents. This development marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and enjoyable future for all who visit and live in and around the Peak District."

For more on the development, visit: www.peakliaison.co.uk