Chesterfield bowling alley urges people to support local businesses after reopening confirmed for May 17

Chesterfield Bowl will reopen its 16 bowling lanes to ‘customers old and new’ after being included in venues allowed to begin trading again on May 17.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that hugs, indoor hospitality, overnight stays and trips to the cinema and theatre would all be allowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Bowl staff get ready to reopen on May 17.

Bowling alleys will be included as indoor leisure facilities, and the Storforth Lane business has announced a price freeze for families and friends who may not have been bowling together in months.

Chesterfield Bowl spokesperson Josh Ryder-Flint admitted the venue had been hit hard by the pandemic and urged people to support the locally-run business so it can stay afloat.

He said this week: “Re-opening is a long time coming for Chesterfield Bowl. We cannot wait to reopen our doors to all the new and returning customers.

"We’ve managed to secure a price freeze to keep it affordable for all our customers and entice them to continue supporting local business.”

Chesterfield Bowl was open only briefly last year between September and November 2020, and faced a series of false starts due to Government U-turns on whether indoor leisure facilities could trade as Covid-secure venues.

"We’ve really struggled to survive and keep our doors open,” Josh added.

"We hope all our customers return and enjoy our Covid-secure centre just like they did before.

"We hope families come and enjoy all our facilities as they once did and hope they will choose to support a local business that’s been hit so hard.”

Government guidance states indoor organised sport can also take place, and the venue aims to get its leagues back up and running in the week commencing May 24.

Chesterfield Bowl will be only taking bookings under the current government guidelines, which will be a maximum of two households or the rule of six.

For more information and to book a lane, visit the Chesterfield Bowl on Facebook or call the venue on 01246 550092.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: