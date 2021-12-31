Chesterfield bar 'devastated' after being forced to close on New Year's Eve

Apartment bar, on Church Way, has taken the ‘last-minute’ decision due to a staff shortage.

The venue said in a statement: “We have been forced to take the last-minute decision to close this evening due to a staff shortage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at a Chesterfield bar say they are 'devastated' after being forced to close on New Year's Eve. Image: Apartment Bar, via Facebook.

“We’re absolutely devastated and are so sorry that we have had to close.

"We know many of you were planning on partying with us tonight. As it stands, we will be back open tomorrow.”

A Facebook post by the venue added: “We hope that you have a fantastic new year, wherever you choose to spend it.

"Thank you for making this year as great as possible for us. It really has meant the world.”