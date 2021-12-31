More drug charges after police raids on Chesterfield homes

The men were arrested during two days of action over November 16 and 17 when more than 50 officers were involved in the arrest of 16 men – all of whom have now been charged with a series of alleged drug offences.

The final four men, who had previously been released under investigation, have now been charged with the following alleged crimes:

Ibrar Suleman, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield – conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Dean Ul-Haq, 20, of Ansell Road, Tyburn, Birmingham – conspiracy to supply a class A drug and conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Raja Ul-Haq, 24, of Ansell Road, Tyburn, Birmingham – conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Asad Khan, 27, of Easington Road, Banbury – conspiracy to supply a class B drug.