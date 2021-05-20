Cheers! Chesterfield pub-goers drink up to 151 pints per minute as lockdown eases

Trade bodies welcomed the further easing of coronavirus rules, but cautioned that the "fragile" hospitality sector is relying on all restrictions being removed before it can operate successfully.

Banking firm Revolut analysed the data of its 4,000 customers in Chesterfield on Monday, comparing it to the average spend for a Monday in February last year before the pandemic began.

Chesterfield drinkers spent more than twice as much on average on Monday than normal, according to the data – knocking back around 151 pints per minute at their peak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub manager Emily Bird at Spa Lane Vaults Chesterfield, which re-opened on Monday

The biggest spenders in the area were 18-24 year-old women, though Revolut said their customers tend to be slightly younger than the national average.

Chesterfield customers shelled out less per round than others across the country – spending £9.06 per transaction, compared to the average of £12.86 across Britain.

Though one punter did spend a whopping £205.19 in just one purchase in a pub or restaurant.

Bars and restaurants in England were allowed to serve food and drinks indoors from May 17, following the return of outdoor hospitality on April 12.

Spending in bars across Great Britain was still 6% down on normal levels – which could be because thousands of pubs are still closed and those open have significantly reduced capacity, the British Beer and Pub Association said.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: "After some questionable weather during the last week or so, we know Brits are looking forward to being back inside the pub once more.

“This is by no means the end of the crisis for our sector. We need pubs fully reopened without any restrictions at all on June 21 if they are to survive and trade viably.

“The countdown to freedom, and recovery, is on.”

The figures also suggest Chesterfield residents were more excited to eat in restaurants and cafes on Monday than they were before the pandemic.

Spending in dining establishments was 12% higher than what would have been expected last year – compared to the average across Britain of 32% below.

UKHospitality said this week's reopening represents a significant step for the sector as a whole.