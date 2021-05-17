First look at Chesterfield reopening: Smiles as customers enjoy dining inside town's well-loved pubs as hospitality fully opens back up
For the first time in months, people in Chesterfield are able to return to their favourite pubs, cafes and restaurants and dine inside as Covid-19 restrictions relax further.
Hospitality is full opening back up – after weeks of only being able to serve customers outside, huddling over soggy pints – people are now able to eat and drink indoors.
It comes after the Prime Minister gave the green light on Friday, May 14, for indoor socialising and dining to go ahead along with opening up entertainment venues such as cinemas and theatres from today.
Take a look as Chesterfield residents enjoy their new-found freedoms at some of the town’s most loved premises.
