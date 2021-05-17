Hospitality is full opening back up – after weeks of only being able to serve customers outside, huddling over soggy pints – people are now able to eat and drink indoors.

It comes after the Prime Minister gave the green light on Friday, May 14, for indoor socialising and dining to go ahead along with opening up entertainment venues such as cinemas and theatres from today.

Take a look as Chesterfield residents enjoy their new-found freedoms at some of the town’s most loved premises.

1. Pubs reopen indoors after lockdown Dawn Sales takes drinks to a table at Chesterfield Spa Lane Vaults this morning. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Pubs reopen indoors after lockdown Chesterfield Spa Lane Vaults staff member Marty Broadhurst takes order from customer John Hartshaw. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Pubs reopen indoors after lockdown. Harriet Whiteley, Rosie Bowan and Chloe Watts meet up inside Spa Lane Vaults for cocktails. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Pubs reopen indoors after lockdown Deborah Ward and Hilary Johnson enjoy breakfast and hot drinks on the first day indoor dining returns at Spa Lane Vaults. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo