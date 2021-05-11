Love Chesterfield: Derbyshire Times backs campaign in support of local businesses

Chesterfield Borough Council, in partnership with Destination Chesterfield, has launched the Love Chesterfield campaign – which has the backing of the Derbyshire Times.

From Monday, indoor hospitality will finally return after many months of closure to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Councillors Tricia Gilby and Kate Sarvent with local businesses at the launch of Love Chesterfield. Picture by Matthew Jones Photography.

Centred around Chesterfield town centre as well as the borough’s high streets and shopping areas, the campaign is encouraging people to seek out Chesterfield’s shops, café, bars and restaurants – whether that be revisiting an old favourite or discovering something new.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the council, said: “Our local businesses have had a year like no other and it’s never been more important that we each do our bit and help support them as best we can as national restrictions continue to ease.

“There’s a lot to love about our town and borough – things we have all missed during lockdown – and that’s exactly what our new Love Chesterfield campaign aims to shine a spotlight on.

“We’ve already seen a positive return of customers to the borough’s high streets and through the Love Chesterfield campaign we will be encouraging everyone to carry on shopping locally and safely.”

Love Chesterfield aims to celebrate the area and support local businesses as lockdown restrictions ease. Picture by Matthew Jones Photography.

Coun Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, added: “In the town centre alone there are around 200 independent retailers – here you’ll find a range of unique, quirky and exciting gifts and products.

“Add to these retailers the variety of cafés, bars and restaurants that are available and of course the numerous markets that the town centre supports and there really is something for everyone here.

“As restrictions ease, we are all getting back out, shopping and safely socialising with friends and family once again.

“There is no better place to do that than on Chesterfield’s high streets, which of course include Hasland, Staveley, Chatsworth Road and Sheffield Road.”

Peter Swallow, chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Supporting the high streets and the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses that are part of it should be – and is – a team effort.

“We are all committed to Chesterfield’s high streets thriving long term and the Love Chesterfield campaign is an excellent vehicle for us all to get behind and raise awareness of everything that is great about the town and borough.”

The council was awarded £96,000 from the Government’s Reopening the High Streets Safely Fund.

Some of this money is funding the Love Chesterfield campaign.

Coun Gilby added: “We’ve used the Government funding wisely here in Chesterfield to support businesses and the local economy.

“We have employed a Covid-19 information officer who has been advising businesses on Covid-19 restrictions and how to operate safely and our dedicated town centre engagement officer has been a lifeline for many retailers and hospitality businesses.

“Using the funding to promote the town centre and the borough’s high streets has been essential.

“And it’s paying off – the town centre is busy and it’s great to see new businesses opening too.

“It is now time to talk up Chesterfield.

“Let’s show our fantastic high street businesses some love.”

Find out more about Love Chesterfield at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/love-chesterfield.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor