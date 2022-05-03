Burger King proposal for Chesterfield drive-through approved by planners

The 1,000 sq ft site currently provides indoor seating and 45 parking spaces - which will be reduced to 39 under the new plans.

Site drawings show an outdoor seating area is planned - while access to the restaurant will remain as it is at present, from Brimington Road North.

Burger King plans to demolish its Whittington Moor restaurant and build a drive-through in its place

Work has not yet started on the site but according to the plans customers filter through the carpark into a circular road which rings the takeaway to order and pick-up food.

Derbyshire Times has contacted the company for more details.