Burger King proposal for Chesterfield drive-through approved by planners

Burger King plans to demolish its Whittington Moor restaurant and build a drive-through in its place have been approved by planning officers.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:14 pm

The 1,000 sq ft site currently provides indoor seating and 45 parking spaces - which will be reduced to 39 under the new plans.

Site drawings show an outdoor seating area is planned - while access to the restaurant will remain as it is at present, from Brimington Road North.

Read More

Read More
See the incredible views from this showpiece Derbyshire home - and it's for sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Burger King plans to demolish its Whittington Moor restaurant and build a drive-through in its place

Work has not yet started on the site but according to the plans customers filter through the carpark into a circular road which rings the takeaway to order and pick-up food.

More information on the plans is available HERE.

Derbyshire Times has contacted the company for more details.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

Burger KingChesterfieldWorkDerbyshire Times