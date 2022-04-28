See the incredible views from this showpiece Derbyshire home - and it's for sale

‘Swallows’ sits on the fringe of Ashover village, within the hamlet of Handley. The vista from this four bedroom family home includes Ogston reservoir - so a real attraction for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

Cleverly designed to bring the outside in, and vice versa, the 17-year old contemporary-style property maximises light with vast windows.

Its 4.7 acres of landscaped, wrap-around gardens include lawns, patio and dining areas, all gloriously private and with privileged views due to the elevated position above gorgous scenery.

A peaceful, south facing water garden is a particularly lovely feature.

Sleek and timeless are two adjectives used by the selling agents to describe the house, that lends itself to entertaining as much as to family life. Clean lines, shape, and simplicity, too, are key words.

Its rooms are spacious and versatile, with reception areas around an open plan hallway.

From there, stairs lead up to an elegant, white drawing room with stone fireplace and pebble effect fire, while at a lower level, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow one to another.

Two of four double bedrooms have modern en suites, with a luxurious family bathroom.

An upper tiled hall leads to one bedroom, and another takes you down to three more, including the master bedroom suite with a dressing area, picture window sliding doors to outdoors, and a plush en suite.

The ‘modern yet cosy’ family room has an entire wall of book casing and shelving, and along with the kitchen and diner, is underfloor heated.

Light pours in to the glossy, high spec, fitted kitchen, that has a separate utility room and laundry area.

The south-facing sun room links to an outdoor barbecue area, ideal for al fresco dining.

Both integrated and detached garaging provide for many vehicles, with added parking on the driveway.

Ashover’s historic buildings include a twelfth century church, and local amenities include a medical centre, shop, post office and grocer’s, with several pubs, and a primary school classed outstanding by Ofsted.

Ogston Reservoir is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and has one of the largest bird clubs in Britain.

Walks galore are from the doorstep and there is a frequent bus service to Chesterfield and Matlock.

Swallows, Handley Lane, Handley, Chesterfield,is for sale priced £1,400,000, with Fine and Country. Call 01226 729009 for details.

1. Fabulous reservoir views Panoramic views from the property stretch over surrounding countryside and Ogsten Reservoir - a birdwatchers' paradise. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. The spacious and open plan dining and family areas The kitchen, dining and family rooms all flow one to another, with natural light flooding in from large windows. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. A super sleek kitchen The open plan, high spec kitchen within the property. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. White for relaxation Spacious and modern can still be cosy, as demonstrated in this stunning interior. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales