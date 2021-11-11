Advice as Chesterfield Halifax bank closes doors today
Customers are being offered advice as a Chesterfield high street bank closes its doors today.
We reported in June that the Halifax on Central Pavement was among 29 Lloyds and 15 Halifax branches closing across England and Wales between September and November.
Lloyds Banking Group said its branch transactions have fallen by 10 per cent per year in the five years to March 2020, and have slumped further since the pandemic hit.
The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) said today that its branches were ready to help customers affected.
A spokesperson said: “This will doubtless be disappointing to Halifax customers in Chesterfield.
"However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby.”
The nearest post offices are at The Pavements, Chesterfield, Newbold Road and the Calow branch at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
“Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks,” the NFSP spokesperson said.