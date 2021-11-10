Revellers hit the dancefloor to remember Chesterfield’s legendary Aquarius nightclub

Scores of former Aquarius-goers turned out in their droves to celebrate the launch of a book about the legendary club that stood on Sheffield Road from the early 1970s until the late 1990s.

Neil Anderson’s ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – Aquarius Edition’ has become his fastest selling online book since it was first released but it’s launch party was postponed twice because of lockdown. It finally went ahead at Real Time Live on Marsden Street last week.

Sheffield Road’s Aquarius venue first opened in 1972 as a cabaret club and played host to some of the biggest stars of the era.

By the 1980s it was arguably more popular for its nightclub which enjoyed packed houses every weekend for much of the era with coaches turning up from right around the region. It even enjoyed a visit from famed British actor Oliver Reed.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – Aquarius Edition’ is available from www.retrobookoffers.net for £13.95 (plus P&P)

