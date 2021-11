The photos show the dancefloor from the best seat in the house – the DJ booth – where Nick Jones was one of the ones spinning the discs.

He remembers packed nights as the club, with over 1,000 punters packing out the venue, even on a Monday night.

1. Sharp dressed man There was a sharp dress sense back in the day - you don't see many guys in suits and ties on the dancefloor these days! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Meet the DJ A youthful DJ Nick Jones with two Moulin Rougers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Calling Card The club was one THE places to go in Chezzy Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Party time A packed Moulin dancefloor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales