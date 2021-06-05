Shed Grounds Maintenance based in Clay Cross have gained new customers from across the UK, resulting in an increased demand for their services and the appointment of Craig Clapperton, their new business development manager.

The business which was established in 2003 maintains 400 sites nationwide and hopes expanding their team will help them attract more clients.

New recruit, Craig, who has been in the job for less than four months, is already ‘off to a fantastic start’ according to bosses after he won over £60,000 worth of business for Shed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shed Grounds Maintenance managing director Peter Botham with new business development manager Craig Clapperton.

The business development manager is responsible for sales, gaining new contracts but will also continue to work within customer care and service delivery, as well as identifying potential areas of future growth opportunities.

Craig joined Shed after 22 years’ worth of experience in the grounds maintenance industry, working his way up after he started in skilled labourer jobs, then progressing to work as a senior foreman, before becoming a grounds maintenance manager.

He said: “Helping Shed reach their goals and beyond is my main focus and already I can see the spirit and desire of wanting to succeed.

“We are all pulling together as a team to achieve this and I am confident that not only myself, but the company as a whole will push on and go from strength to strength.

“I am very pleased to be part of the Shed team, who have made me extremely welcome and have helped me settle into my new role, which I am thoroughly enjoying.

“I am embracing the personable approach, which is what attracted me to Shed, as well as the ethos of a small business wanting to progress. I am very excited to be part of that journey.”

Shed managing director Peter Botham commented: “It's already clear to see that Craig has a wealth of experience in the industry, and has already proven his worth.

"He’s a perfect fit for our team and I am really excited to look forward to seeing further sustained growth ….the skies the limit!”