How you can get a free pint in Greene King pubs in Derbyshire to celebrate start of Euros tournament

Pubs across Derbyshire are offering a free pint to every customer to celebrate the Euros.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 4th June 2021, 9:49 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 9:49 am

Greene King will be giving a pint of Ice Breaker, their own pale ale brew, to visitors on June 11.

It is to celebrate the first day of the Euros football tournament.

Cheers!

More than 1,000 Greene King pubs are taking part.

In Derbyshire, you can get a free pint at the following venues:

Donkey Derby, Chesterfield

Lodge, Alvaston

Nags Head, Mickleove

Sir John Warren, Ilkeston

Smithy Pond, Wingerworth

Merlin, Pride Park

Paddock, Breadsall

Old Club House, Buxton

Bonnie Prince, Chellaston

Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam

Mundy Arms, Marlpool

Tall Chimney, Swadlincote

Chequers, Coal Aston

To claim your free drink, say the words 'your home of pub sport' to bar staff.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale – bursting with fruity hop characters.”

