Your memories of legendary Chesterfield market trader flood in after his sad death

The family of Don Hollingworth described ‘the man who shouts on the market’ as an ‘icon’ after revealing he had died at the age of 81.

Don, who became legendary for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers at Ayres fruit stall, served on the market for decades.

And Chesterfield residents have been describing their fond memories of his many years of service in the town.

District Councillor for Brampton and Walton Ward, Coun Martin Thacker, revealed Don had made many ‘extremely kind’ and ‘generous’ secret donations to charity.

“He always asked for them to be anonymous,” Coun Thacker tweeted. “Don was a part of our market’s history.”

Sue Harris posted on our Facebook page that she ‘loved hearing him shouting out 'here get your veg, pound’.

Chesterfield people have been recalling their memories of market trader Don Hollingworth.

Sarah Cockings said: “Known Don all my life, so sad to hear of his passing. He and Maureen were such a lovely couple, sending love to their sons.”

Tracie Parsons Bowering recalled Don’s generosity and sense of fun on the market stall.

She posted: “This gentleman used to always shove an apple in my hand when I passed. I was at college and he never accepted a penny. He said an apple a day keeps the doctor away!”

Amanda Lewins said: "’Pound a bag!’. His shouts have been missed, but will be remembered. Condolences to the family. RIP Don.”

On Twitter, Julie-spirite said: “Very sad news, he’s stood on there many years.”

Other residents on social media called for Don to be commemorated on the market.

Chris Harvey posted: “RIP Don, even though I moved out of Chesterfield, I can always remember him as a child and adult on the corner outside M&S.

"Hope the council can remember his service to the town somehow by naming it Don’s Corner or Hollingworth Corner.”

The date for Don’s funeral has not been yet arranged, but there are plans for the car to pass the market stall on its way to the crematorium and there will be a live link set up.