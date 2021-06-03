Man taken to hospital after 'assault' at Chesterfield pub

Police are investigating after a man was hospitalised following an ‘assault’ at a Chesterfield pub.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 1:14 pm

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Just before 7pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of an assault at the Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road.

“The ambulance service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics.

The Spotted Frog.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would like any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact us on the below non-emergency details.

“Please mention reference 21*300919 in any correspondence.”

