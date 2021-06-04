Chesterfield firm helps fans take selfies with the stars at the home of football
Fans can now pose for photos with their favourite England football stars, thanks to new selfie booths installed by a Chesterfield marketing company at Wembley Stadium.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:55 am
In preparation for the summer, Duckmanton based firm Noonah developed software that was used to install two ‘Human Holograms’ booths at Wembley Stadium.
The EE sponsored selfie stations allow fans to take snaps alongside images of The Lionesses, Gareth Southgate or Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.
The kiosks then email the photo to the user through Noonah’s contactless technology.