Chesterfield firm helps fans take selfies with the stars at the home of football

Fans can now pose for photos with their favourite England football stars, thanks to new selfie booths installed by a Chesterfield marketing company at Wembley Stadium.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:55 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:57 am

In preparation for the summer, Duckmanton based firm Noonah developed software that was used to install two ‘Human Holograms’ booths at Wembley Stadium.

The EE sponsored selfie stations allow fans to take snaps alongside images of The Lionesses, Gareth Southgate or Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.

The kiosks then email the photo to the user through Noonah’s contactless technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield marketing firm Noonah installed selfie booths at Wembley Stadium, giving fans the chance to pose for photos with England stars.

1,200 vacancies available in East Midlands to help young people into the workplace

Derbyshire firm recruits first apprentice hoping to provide 'new route' into PR for young people

David Beckham invests in EV conversion firm

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Two ‘Human Holograms’ Booths have been set up at the stadium for the EE project.