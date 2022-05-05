Imagesound Group was founded in Chesterfield in 1998, and helps a range of prominent companies to enhance their customer experience using audio and visual channels. They were recently recognised for their success with two Queen’s Awards for Innovation and International Trade.

The business has worked with global brands such as McDonald’s, H&M, Adidas, and British companies including B&Q, Co‐op and Next. They also offer their services to a number of independent hotels, businesses, and venues.

Imagesound delivers to over 60,000 locations across 152 countries from their base in Derbyshire, and has grown exponentially over the last 10 years. The company employs 128 staff at their Chesterfield HQ and a further 60 worldwide to service global offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Phil Burroughes, managing director of Imagesound, said the team were honoured to have been recognised for their success.

Imagesound worked with local award writing agency Pure Awards to prepare and submit their nominations for Innovation and International Trade awards.

The business was honoured in both categories, and managing director, Phil Burroughes, said: “These awards represent the best in British business today and we are extremely honoured that the Imagesound Group has been recognised in 2022 for our efforts and achievements.

“As a business that has grown substantially over the last few years, it’s nice to receive recognition for our software that helps underpin our service and helps deliver our international coverage so effectively.