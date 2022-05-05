Urban explorer's pictures show eerie interior of abandoned Chesterfield pub

Cal, from the Facebook page Abandoned Block Exploration, has revealed the inside of the Victorian-era Elm Tree Inn, on High Street, Staveley, which he says closed in 2015.

Images of the bar area, toilets and kitchen include posters for events in the area, clippings from 2005 and the promise of a pint of Calsberg for £2.35.

He said in a Facebook post: “It occupies a wide plot, which would originally have run down to the River Rother.

“It's width means that the pub yard extends alongside as well as behind the building. The plot is clearly shown on the map of 1783, with a substantial T-plan building on it, with access to a rear yard at its southern (left-hand) end.

"The present pub building appears to date from the middle or late 19th Century. The Elm Tree is listed in county directories from at least 1888 but does not appear in that of 1857.”

Developers resubmitted plans to turn the pub into 24 flats last year. The applicant blamed ‘extensive delays’ caused by the Covid-19 pandemic for a previously consented scheme running out of time.

The previous planning permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2017, following the sale of the pub when it became ‘no longer viable’ two years earlier.

