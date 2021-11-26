New plans to turn old Staveley pub into 24 apartments after pandemic delays

The applicant blamed ‘extensive delays’ caused by the Covid-19 pandemic for a previously consented scheme at the former Elm Tree Inn, on High Street, Staveley, running out of time.

The previous planning permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2017, following the sale of the pub when it became ‘no longer viable’ two years earlier.

It is believed the Victorian-era pub dates back to the latter half of the 19th Century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley's Elm Tree pub pictured in 2017. Developers have resubmitted plans to turn the site into 24 flats.

Developer Vanessa Zheng has promised an improvement to the ‘design and character’ of the overall scheme, which would see the pub converted into flats and further apartments created in new-build blocks.

Planning documents say: “The revised scheme looks to adopt all the recommendations of the approved scheme with an improved design.

"The proposed new buildings are to be located in identical locations.”

The application promises ‘a car free policy as was previously approved’.

"The road leading into the heart of the site is to be predominantly pedestrianised, allowing access for waste collection and emergency services,” a design statement adds.

"The scheme also looks to provide 30 secured/sheltered cycle spaces.

“The proposal aims to respect the pattern of the urban development.”

Civic leaders have backed the proposal as it ‘will bring back into use a redundant former public house’ – although they have concerns about the design.

Philip Riden, chair of Chesterfield and District Civic Society, said: “The application proposes the refurbishment of the 19th Century pub building on unexceptionable lines.

"By contrast, the new buildings, both on the street frontage and behind, instead of fitting in with the style of the pub, have been designed with rather unpleasant mock timber-frame front elevations.”

Mr Riden said the possibility of finding Roman remains at the site should also be considered, given recent finds nearby at Brimington.

“If such occupation could be confirmed, it would prompt fresh thoughts about the use of routes from Chesterfield to the Don and the Idle in the Roman period, since both may have been used to export lead smelted in the Peak.