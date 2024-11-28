Chesterfield clothing store announces expansion – moving to larger town centre unit ahead of Christmas

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:06 BST

A clothing store in Chesterfield town centre has announced a major move ahead of the festive season – taking on a new, larger unit and expanding their range of products.

Ministry Clothing, a popular menswear shop in Chesterfield has opened a new, larger store at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

The spacious upgrade, next to F.Hinds, has allowed Ministry Clothing to expand their collection, now featuring an impressive range of suits alongside their existing offerings.

The store offers a wide range of popular menswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Calvin Klein and Fred Perry. Visitors can discover a range of style staples, including denim, hoodies, tees, shirts and footwear – in a variety of styles for every season.

Ministry Clothing have announced their move to a new store in Chesterfield. Credit: Destination ChesterfieldMinistry Clothing have announced their move to a new store in Chesterfield. Credit: Destination Chesterfield
Shaun Brown, centre manager at Vicar Lane, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to assist Ministry Clothing in providing them with a larger store. We wish them all the best in their new home.”

The announcement follows another addition to Chesterfield’s high street ahead of the festive season, with Vicar Lane also welcoming the arrival of Edinburgh Woolen Mill to the town centre.

