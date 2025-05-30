Chesterfield business view: 'We make it a priority to connect local people with local jobs'

Our Chesterfield Champion of the Week, Sarah Bowater of Frontline Recruitment, shares her views on Chesterfield's business community.

Hi, I’m Sarah and I manage the Chesterfield office for Frontline Recruitment. We’re proud to work with both local job seekers and businesses, specialising in a range of sectors including industrial (like warehouse operatives and forklift drivers), commercial (office staff, admin and customer service), and logistics (drivers from van to HGV, as well as supervisors and transport managers). Our aim is to support companies to grow by helping them build strong local teams, contributing to the success of the community as a whole.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

Our biggest achievement this year has been doubling in size for the fourth year in a row. It’s been an exciting period of growth, and we’re determined to make 2025 even bigger than 2024.

Sarah Bowater - Branch Manager, Frontline Recruitment Chesterfield

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Charming, charismatic, community.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Some of my favourite places to unwind include Darwin and Bear for cocktails, Bottle & Thyme for great food, and of course, The Cheese Factor—you really can’t beat one of their cheese sandwiches!

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

At Frontline, we’re working towards being more sustainability conscious. That includes encouraging use of public transport, building better transport links for our candidates, and moving away from paper-based systems by using cloud-based technology for our operations.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

For me, Chesterfield is all about the people. I love meeting someone face-to-face, giving them a handshake and being able to deliver on promises—or even go beyond what they expect. It’s personal, it's real, and that’s what makes doing business here special.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

We make it a priority to connect local people with local jobs. Whether they live in Chesterfield, Staveley, or Bolsover, we do our best to place them in roles close to home, and we help local businesses find local talent.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We support young people by helping many of them secure their first job. We offer CV writing advice, tips for writing cover letters, and help them figure out their career path—even if they’re still unsure at age 16. It’s all about giving them a real-world introduction to the world of work and helping them build direction and confidence.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The regeneration of the Market Hall and square will make a huge difference. We see it every day from our office window—the energy, the excitement, the buzz. Even the small part that’s been reopened already looks amazing, like something from a European market square.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

By 2030, I’d love to see Chesterfield become more of a tourist destination. We’re lucky to be right on the edge of the Peak District, but we need to develop more nightlife, hotels, and events to attract visitors. A better train station and stronger community and business networks would also make Chesterfield more attractive for weekend breaks, couples, and business retreats.

There are now over 230 Chesterfield Champions that are proud to support the local economy, working closely with Destination Chesterfield to showcase Chesterfield and North Derbyshire as a destination to live, work, visit and invest.