The Peak District is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful parts of the country – and there is a wide variety of stellar pubs for those making the trip to England’s first national park.
CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2022, which lists thousands of the UK’s best pubs, includes a number of the Peak District’s country inns – and these are 10 of the venues recommended by the experts at CAMRA.
1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton
The guide says: “The bar area of this busy family-run 17th-century coaching inn has a feature fireplace, exposed stone walls and carved wooden chairs, and is adjacent to the stylish restaurant. An impressive array of handpumps dispense what is possibly the largest range of cask beers in the Hope Valley, mainly sourced from local breweries. There is a quiz on Friday night and live music every Saturday night.”
Photo: Google
2. Joiners Arms, Bakewell
The guide describes this venue as “a small, friendly micropub converted from a newsagents’ in the heart of Bakewell town centre, with excellent and knowledgeable staff. Six cask beers on handpull and six craft keg beers on rotation are usually, but not exclusively, from local breweries. The pub has a stylish interior and a warm fireplace for cold winter evenings. It hosts occasional live music and other events.”
Photo: Google
3. Anglers Rest, Bamford
The guide says: “At the heart of Bamford and not far from Ladybower Reservoir, this is a community hub in every sense, where the locals have been running the pub (and associated Post Office and cafe) since 2013. The main bar is the focal point and is extremely popular with families, walkers and particularly cyclists who have access to dedicated cycle parking and a DIY repair shop. There is also a quieter snug. Good-value, rustic bar food is served Wednesday to Sunday.
Photo: Google
4. The Cheshire Cheese Inn, Hope
The guide says: “A cosy country inn dating from 1578 with an open-plan bar area and a smaller room at a lower level that was probably originally used to house animals, but now is mainly used as a dining area. Home-cooked meals featuring local produce are served lunchtimes and evenings. The pub is situated in good walking country but the parking is limited as the road outside is narrow.”
Photo: Google