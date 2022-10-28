3. Anglers Rest, Bamford

The guide says: “At the heart of Bamford and not far from Ladybower Reservoir, this is a community hub in every sense, where the locals have been running the pub (and associated Post Office and cafe) since 2013. The main bar is the focal point and is extremely popular with families, walkers and particularly cyclists who have access to dedicated cycle parking and a DIY repair shop. There is also a quieter snug. Good-value, rustic bar food is served Wednesday to Sunday.

Photo: Google