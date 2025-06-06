Business opens new store in prominent retail unit in Chesterfield town centre

Banner Jones Solicitors has advised Loljack Ltd, a franchisee of Cash Converters UK brand, on the acquisition and successful letting of a prominent retail unit in Chesterfield town centre.

Situated at the corner of Packers Row and The Shambles, the newly opened store occupies a prime pedestrianised location just off Chesterfield’s Market Place and High Street. Surrounded by major brands including Primark, Greggs, H. Samuel, Betfred, and Specsavers, the site offers strong footfall and excellent visibility.

The dual-fronted premises span both ground and first floors, providing approximately 172.71 sq m (1,859 sq ft) of trading space. The unit is also well-connected, located just a short walk from Chesterfield Train Station and several public car parks.

Loljack Ltd, which operates a number of Cash Converters stores, has now opened its latest store at the site—taking the number of Cash Converters stores in the UK to 184.

Banner Jones’ Ben Couch, Ashley Jarnell (Manager), Phillip Rogers (Director) and Jordan Beck (Assistant Manager).

Phillip Rogers of Loljack Ltd said: “We’re really pleased to have secured such a well-positioned site in the heart of Chesterfield. The town has a great atmosphere and a thriving retail mix, and we’re excited to be part of it.

“With the help of Ben Couch and the team at Banner Jones, the purchase and setup of the new store ran smoothly from start to finish. We’re now focused on serving the local community and continuing our expansion.”

He added: “Our main services include the buying and selling of goods of any description, pawnbroking, buyback and currency exchange, as well as trading in gold and jewellery.”

Ben Couch, Commercial Property Solicitor at Banner Jones, commented:

“We were delighted to advise Loljack Ltd on this acquisition. This is a prime retail asset in a central location, and the opening of a new Cash Converters franchise reflects growing confidence in the town centre.

“We’re proud to have supported Loljack’s continued investment and look forward to seeing their business thrive.”

Banner Jones’ award-winning Commercial Property team, comprising 11 experienced legal professionals, supports clients across the UK with acquisitions and disposals, leasing, development, plot sales, finance, and asset management.