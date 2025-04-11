Award-winning housing trust helping homeless people launches unique ‘Quarry Crusher’ triathlon – with puzzles – around beautiful Derbyshire to fund residents’ Christmas gifts

Athletes and puzzle-solvers take on the unique ‘Quarry Crusher’ triathlon in scenic Derbyshire—raising funds for a great cause.

Swimmers, cyclists, runners - and puzzle solvers – will get the chance to combine their skills this year in a unique new ‘Quarry Crusher’ triathlon around beautiful Derbyshire, and they’ll be raising money for a good cause into the bargain.

Kicking off with a swim in the natural geothermal spring-fed pool at the New Bath Hotel in Matlock, the ‘Quarry Crusher’ on June 21 then takes runners and cyclists on an unusual puzzle-solving trip around local scenic spots.

The Quarry Crusher is being launched by a new partnership between award-winning Derventio Housing Trust and Mount Cook Adventure Centre near Matlock, which is built on a disused quarry.

The housing trust, which annually provides accommodation to more than 1,000 people around the UK who would otherwise be homeless, is on the hunt for teams of four to take part in the event with funds raised going towards its Christmas present appeal for residents who often go without during the festive season.

The event has been designed as a team challenge combining traditional sprint triathlon events with the unusual twist of conundrums thrown in – sometimes up a steep hill!

The Quarry Crusher kicks off with one team member taking on an 800m swim of the beautiful Lido at the New Bath Hotel & Spa in Matlock.

This natural geo-thermal spring fed pool is 37.5 metres in length, has a temperature of 19.8 degrees and competitors will swim 22 lengths – around half a mile.

Two participants then take on a 6.6km run, climbing up the east side of Masson Mill to Upperwood.

The cycling part of the triathlon again involves two cyclists completing a 25 km loop, stopping twice for puzzles.

Derventio Housing Trust managing director Sarah Hernandez said: “As our housing trust is based in beautiful Derbyshire we thought it was only right that we should celebrate our lovely countryside by launching this unique spin on a triathlon: the puzzle solving ‘Quarry Crusher’!

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the brilliant team at Mount Cook Adventure Centre in launching this unique event.

“And it’s all for a great cause. Residents living in Derventio Housing Trust would otherwise be at risk of homelessness if it was not for the accommodation we provide. Christmas may seem a long way off but it’s a very stressful time of year for residents who are unlikely to receive any presents apart from those we provide.

“We hope that lots of teams come forward to take part in this unique event which will put many smiles on the faces of residents this Christmas. And it will be a great challenge you won’t find anywhere else, too.”

Derventio Housing Trust want all residents to receive a Christmas gift box made up of low cost nibbles and treats that most people take for granted over the festive season.

The event is charged at £240 per team of four, and each entry will buy Christmas boxes for 16 Derventio Housing Trust residents, who are in accommodation in five UK counties.

Residents have voiced their pleasure at receiving a Christmas box with many saying they face being alone at Christmas, often because they have become estranged from friends and family through their spiralling personal situations.

One resident has told housing and support workers: “At least I’ll have one present to open on Christmas Day,” while another has voiced how being remembered at Christmas time “would mean the world”.

Quarry Crusher teams will be awarded prizes for the fastest time in their category, including all female, all male, mixed and veteran - over 40s - with other prizes to be announced.

Lesley Turner, training and development manager at Mount Cook, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this untraditional triathlon! Teams will come away with an amazing bond and shared memories, so we’re hoping to see lots of local businesses come and join in for a unique CPD experience. Raising funds for Derventio’s Christmas Box Appeal means this will also fulfil corporate social responsibility requirements, whilst having a great day out with friends or colleagues. As an outdoor activity centre, we’re experts in team building and adventure, we have a few twists and surprises planned for competitors!

“We’re also looking forward to celebrating our local landscape with lots of historical and working quarries on our doorstep. As well as being right next to the National Stone Centre, we’re built on top of a disused quarry ourselves, which we use for rock climbing and abseiling. The sheer cliffs and sense of Derbyshire history make for dramatic views and exciting routes for the race.”

More details, and how to book, are on the Mount Cook website: www.mountcook.uk/quarry-crusher You can watch a short video about Derventio’s 2024 Christmas box appeal here: youtu.be/yZ55pPpKbjY

People can donate here even if they are not taking part: localgiving.org/charity/derventio