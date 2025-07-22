"Angry, betrayed and concerned for the future": Derbyshire packaging factory to shut after 60 years with 140 jobs set to go

Consultation over the future of a Clay Cross packaging factory came to an abrupt conclusion, as worker representatives were told in no uncertain terms that the site would close by the end of the year.

As previously reported, DS Smith began a process earlier in the summer over the closure of its box plant on Pilsley Road as part of a national restructure to consolidate operations at a smaller number of factories, with 300 jobs overall said to be at risk.

In legal terms, that required a period of formal consultation with affected workers, who responded with counter-proposals which may have kept Clay Cross open and its 140 employees in work.

The Derbyshire Times has learned that during a scheduled meeting between unions and bosses on Monday, July 21, the company confirmed the factory would shut and no other options would be considered.

DS Smith, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of retail packaging to the likes of Tesco and Amazon, was taken over by American company International Paper this year in a £5.8billion deal which had spelt the end of its Clay Cross factory.

No date for the closure has been made public as yet, with the consultation period technically still ongoing, but the wider restructuring programme was expected to conclude by the end of the year.

As workers now confront immediate challenges in their personal circumstances, and amid rising unemployment across the UK, representatives for the shop floor have yet to comment.

However, North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones has been quick to respond – after last week making what now looks like a last ditch call on the company to think again.

Ms Jones said: “The decision to close DS Smith in Clay Cross is deeply unjust to the dedicated workforce who have given so much to this company over many years. These are skilled and loyal employees who now face the devastating news that their jobs are being taken from them.

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones has been supporting DS Smith workers in their fight against closure of the factory. (Photo: Contributed)

“Throughout the consultation process, staff and their representatives put forward serious, constructive proposals to keep the site open. These proposals were realistic and made in good faith by a workforce committed to the future of the site and the wider community. It is completely unacceptable that those ideas were ignored without even the courtesy of a detailed response.”

She added: “DS Smith’s refusal to meaningfully consider alternatives shows a lack of respect for the people who have helped build its success. Instead of working in partnership to find a solution, management have chosen to turn their backs on the workforce—and on the community in Clay Cross.

“I will be continuing to work with the staff who are affected by this decision. They will rightly feel angry, betrayed, and concerned for the future. I will do all I can to help them secure the best possible terms as they are forced to find new jobs at short notice.”

DS Smith has been approached for comment.

