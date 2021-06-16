Aldi on look-out for buildings to house 14 new stores across Derbyshire - including three in Chesterfield

The discount retailer has announced today (Wednesday, June 16) that it is officially ‘on the lookout’ for 14 new store locations across Derbyshire as part of its move to expand across the UK.

Aldi hopes to open locations in Brimington, West Chesterfield, South Chesterfield, Matlock, Wirksworth, Pleasley, Ripley, Ilkeston, Allestree, Alvaston, Castle Gresley, Normanton, South Normanton and Stenson Fields.

As the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, the retailer has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet increased demand from new customers.

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 14 new store locations in Derbyshire - including three in Chesterfield.

With more than 900 stores nationwide, Aldi says they are looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Each location should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access, according to the supermarket chain.

National property director at Aldi UK Ciaran Aldridge said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

"That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”