11 of the best cafes you should visit in and around Chesterfield and here's why

Whether it’s because they serve great coffee, or bake proper homemade cakes like your mum used to make, cafes and eateries make their mark for different reasons.

With temperatures continuing to rise as summer finally feels like it’s hear to stay, people in and around Chesterfield are flooding back to their favourite eating and drinking spots to enjoy the balmy weather after restrictions lifted for hospitality last month.

We can’t include every business on the list – but let us know your favourite or others that aren’t on our list.

Here is a round up of 11 of the best cafes in and around the town and what makes them so popular.

Read the list below to see if your local spot made the cut.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Koo Chesterfield Popular cafe and bistro Koo on Chatsworth Road is well known for its brunch dishes - ranging from smashed avocado, New York breakfast bagels along with a traditional Full English, complete with all the trimmings. The cafe has both outdoor and inside seating. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Qoozies For those seeking a healthier snack in Chesterfield, Qoozies is an obvious choice. The cafe on Vicar Lane which prides itself on health and well being, specialises in freshly made smoothies, burgers and sandwiches. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. The Vintage Tea Rooms The Vintage Tea Rooms in Chesterfield, swapped its home in Beetwell Street to move to Steeplegate, in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre earlier this year. But the quirky decor, vintage furniture and rustic feel still makes it the perfect spot for those wanting tea, coffee and a slice of cake with a difference. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. The Pekoe Café at Northern Tea Merchants The Pekoe Café at Northern Tea Merchants on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield is a one-stop shop for all hot drinks lovers. Whether it is their internationally-sourced tea, freshly brewed coffee, homemade cake and scones or their breakfast and light lunch options, there will definitely be something that tickles your fancy. Photo: Other Buy photo