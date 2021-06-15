Graysons Solicitors says, when the opportunity came up to support Ashgate Hospicecare’s latest appeal, it was only too pleased to help – and is honoured to sponsor the hospice’s Forget-Me-Not appeal which has been unveiled at Chatsworth.

Limited-edition flowers are forming a display until June 30 within the grounds of the stately home.

Peter Clark, Graysons managing partner, said: “Covid caused unbelievable pain keeping loved ones apart and robbing them of their chance to say their final goodbyes.

“The appeal is providing a unique way for donors to pay a lasting tribute to loved ones in breathtaking surroundings.

“We are honoured to sponsor the appeal and support the exceptional care provided by the hospice.”

Graysons, of Saltergate, Chesterfield town centre, has supported the hospice in many ways over the years, including drop-in clinics offering advice on wills and powers of attorney and taking part in fundraisers, including abseiling at Millers Dale Head.

Peter Clark, Graysons managing partner, and Barbara-Anne Walker, Ashgate Hospicecare chief executive.