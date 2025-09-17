Supermarket giant Aldi hopes to open a new store in Chesterfield – with the company searching for a site as part of a £15 million investment across Derbyshire.

Aldi has revealed that Derbyshire is one of the areas it is targeting as part of its £1.6bn expansion plan over the next two years. Although it is too soon to confirm the exact details of this investment, Aldi has stated that it is still looking for sites in Chesterfield, South Normanton and Derby (North & South West) to bring new stores to over the coming years.

In its annual trading update earlier this week, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket said it planned to open 80 stores across 2026 and 2027 to meet the UK’s growing demand for affordable groceries. The £1.6bn investment will also go towards upgrades to new stores and the development of distribution centres.

The supermarket has also confirmed it will spend an estimated £15m in Derbyshire over this two year period.

Aldi is currently in the process of building a new store at the former Robinsons Caravans site on Ringwood Road, Brimington – which is scheduled to open in mid-November.

The retailer, which currently has 1,060 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK. It said its expansion would create thousands of jobs and more opportunities for British suppliers.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Shoppers are still finding things difficult and that’s why we’re staying laser-focused on doing what Aldi does best - offering customers great quality products at unbeatable prices.

“Nobody else is making the same commitment to everyday low prices – no clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks - just prices our customers can trust and quality they can depend on.

“Since we opened our first UK store more than 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”