Women in Derby invited to join pilot of new fitness programme to become ‘fitter, stronger, and healthier in 2025'

Her Spirit, the health and fitness app for women, and leading research and support charity Breast Cancer Now are inviting women in Derby to take part in a trial for a pioneering new fitness programme for women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovative ‘Fitness for Health’ 12-week programme developed by Her Spirit, in collaboration with Breast Cancer Now – and supported by Primary Health Care Derby, The HUB Derbyshire and Bolton GP Federation – is designed to empower women aged 45 and over to become more physically active.

Using the Her Spirit app the programme combines expert coaching, practical strategies, and community support to help women build confidence and strength and improve fitness, crucially building lasting activity habits and boosting overall wellbeing.

Being physically active has many health benefits, including maintaining a healthy weight, improving mental wellbeing, and helping reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. It also has benefits for people diagnosed with the disease, such as reducing some side effects of treatment, and it may also reduce the chance of the cancer coming back.

Mel and Holly, Her Spirit co-founders

Women aged 45 and above in Derby, including those with a primary breast cancer diagnosis after all hospital treatment has ended, can sign up for the pilot if they currently do less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week.

Holly Woodford, co-founder of Her Spirit says: “I am incredibly proud to partner with Breast Cancer Now on this pioneering programme. Together, we are breaking new ground to empower women affected by breast cancer and those at risk of breast cancer, to take charge of their health through physical activity and strength training. This collaboration is about more than exercise; it’s about creating a supportive community and expert support that inspires confidence, builds resilience, and enables every woman to take steps toward a healthier and happier future.”

Manveet Basra, associate director of public health, inclusion and awareness at Breast Cancer Now, says: “We’re delighted to be working with Her Spirit on the ‘Fitness For Health’ programme. Physical activity can have huge benefits for everyone, including women moving forward after a primary breast cancer diagnosis, and yet far too often they aren’t getting the support they need to start or get back into exercise.

“This programme is an exciting step towards supporting more women to make physical activity part of their routine, helping them to feel empowered and confident.

“So, if you’re a woman aged 45 or over, live in Derby, and are keen to get more physically active this year, we’re inviting you to take part in the pilot. You’ll have access to amazing physical activity sessions and coaching, all while helping this to be the most impactful pioneering fitness programme to positively benefit women’s lives.”

Donna Fraser, OBE, Olympian, Breast Cancer Now Ambassador and Her Spirit Advisor, said: "I am over the moon to see this ‘Fitness for Health’ Pilot Programme for women aged 45+ come to fruition in Derby and Bolton. I know first-hand how important fitness is, especially for women my age and for anyone pre and post breast cancer treatment, both mentally and physically. I am excited to be part of this pilot programme and working with Her Spirit and Breast Cancer Now, to see how it can help towards reducing the risk of women developing breast cancer – a positive outcome we all want to see!”

Lynne Tomlinson, 67, from Derby, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2022, she credits exercise with helping her recovery. She says: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time at the beginning of 2022 I was training for two sporting events. It's fair to say I was mad that I had cancer again, but it was not going to stop me, and I kept focused on my training plans. The Her Spirit app is a great way to communicate, and you soon find your tribe, the coaches are brilliant, and I credit my swift recovery to the strength classes and my love of open water swimming.

“If you're just starting to exercise again, I think it's important to concentrate on yourself. Think about what you want to achieve and why. Don't worry what you look like. For me, I needed to be in the water. I didn't want to faff with prostheses as the thought of one floating on the water was not something I could entertain! I just wear a swimming costume, and, to date, no-one has stared or commented. Choose an activity you enjoy and, if possible, find someone to exercise with. Just - go for it! You might surprise yourself.”

Women will be asked to track their exercise via a free app for the duration of the 12-week programme and will take part in programme evaluation surveys, at the beginning and end of the programme, and also six months later.

As part of the pilot, women will have access to local group coaching and support, a weekly online strength session, as well as a variety of virtual challenges, strength and fitness programmes for all levels, and a 12-month free Her Spirit Premium Membership.

To sign up visit: herspirit.co.uk/fitness-for-health-breast-cancer or email [email protected] with any questions. Registration closes 16 February 2025.

Anyone seeking information and support about breast cancer risk or recurrence, can speak to Breast Cancer Now’s expert nurses by calling the charity’s free helpline on 0808 800 6000.