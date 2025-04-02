Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trees are amongst the most underrated species on our planet, yet they provide an unparalleled healthy environment.

As children, exploring trees comes naturally to us all: climbing their branches, sitting among them, playing in their (and our) world. But as we grow older, those instincts fade. Gradually, the notion of a friendship with a tree—let alone climbing one—slips into distant memory. Trees turn into mere fixtures in our landscape, often unnoticed, simply populating our surroundings and offering fresh air.

The Tree Connection workshop seeks to transform our bond with trees—and awaken the child within us. This forgotten part of ourselves can keep us young at heart and spirit, boosting both mental and physical well-being.

The workshop is designed to bring the participants back closer to trees, guiding them through unique tree-fitness movements that teach them how to communicate with these natural giants. It offers a safe and engaging introduction to tree-climbing, highlighting its physical and mental benefits in a structured, hands-on way.

Laurence Mitchell on a tree in Stoney Middleton

Laurence Mitchell will guide the participants in learning (or re-learning) basic tree-climbing skills, showcasing a variety of grips using different body parts—not just hands—and revealing how climbing replicates gym exercises for exceptional full-body strength. The attendees will explore which trees are ideal for climbing, which should never be tackled, and how working out with trees supports cardiovascular health and core stability.

Before any climbing begins, however, Laurence will discuss the medicinal properties of trees and introduce mobility exercises suitable for all ages. These will be perfect for anyone who enjoys a park stroll more than a gym session, using trees as natural tools for simple, ground-based movements—or steps just a touch above.

There will be two sessions to choose from: a morning session (11.00-12.30), and an afternoon session (15.00-16.30).

The workshop will begin with a short introduction and presentation at Rock Mill, and then the participants will venture into the surrounding woodland (staying within a 200-yard radius of Rock Mill).

Tree Connection with Laurence Mitchell

Tickets for the workshop are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tree-connection-registration-1303919180369

About the instructor:

Laurence Mitchell’s tree-climbing journey has profoundly shaped his health and outlook. Here are the key highlights of his experience:

Physical Fitness: Tree-climbing has transformed Laurence’s outdoor routine into a natural gym, especially during the lockdown periods, building his strength, endurance, and flexibility. It’s kept him remarkably fit well into his later years.

Mental Health Benefits: Time spent climbing and surrounded by trees has lowered his anxiety, fostering a deeper sense of calm and contentment. The tree-challenges he tackles boost his mood, reduce stress, and instill a rewarding sense of purpose.

Notable Achievements: Laurence has notched some impressive feats, such as free-soloing an American beech tree 100 times in nine hours (for Greenpeace). He’s now training to be the first to free-solo a tree 128 times—equivalent to a vertical mile—in under ten hours.