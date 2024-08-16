Travel Victorian Style at the Midland Railway – Butterley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Bank Holiday Weekend, 24th, 25th and 26th August, step back in time to experience travel as it would have been over 100 years ago. The Victorian Trains to the Seaside event sees the restored vintage carriages brought out of the museum and steam hauled for visitors to enjoy a taste of rail travel of the past.

Midland Railway Trust volunteers will be on the trains in period costume to add to the atmosphere and answer your questions and for children there’s a special vintage themed I-Spy competition.

When you arrive at Swanwick Junction, visitors can enjoy our very own beach, ice creams and cream teas served in Deeley’s Victorian Tearoom.

There will also be a local micro brewery, Tom Said, serving vintage beverages.

Steam hauled vintage set

Visitors in Victorian costume travel at half price (on the day tickets only)

The event organiser said ‘The Victorian Train Weekend is a great opportunity to see the vintage carriage set and ride on the very early Midland Railway carriages. It also demonstrates how improvements were made to the coaches so passengers could travel in comfort.’

As well as taking a steam train ride, visitors can get off the train at Swanwick Junction and explore the Complex, where you will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, the West Shed and the Country Park. Other attractions may also be open.

Plus the Golden Valley Light Railway, situated at Swanwick Junction will also be running steam over the weekend.

Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley, Derbyshire. Address - Butterley Station, Ripley, DE5 2QZ. Tel 01773 570140. www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. Email – [email protected]