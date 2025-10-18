A full-throttle, high-energy celebration of Tina Turner’s legendary 60-year career is touring to Derbyshire.

In the opening act, audiences will be transported to the heart of a live Tina Turner concert, with stunning renditions of ballads and soulful classics. But hold on tight – because when the second act kicks into gear, the show explodes into a high-octane celebration of Tina’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll anthems. With hits like Nutbush City Limits igniting the stage, you’ll be out of your seat, dancing, singing, and swept up in a wave of unrelenting joy. Bringing Tina’s music to life with stunning authenticity is Holly Bannis, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have won over audiences across the country. Raised in a musical family, Holly’s passion for performing shines in every moment she spends on stage, delivering each song with the heart, energy, and soul that Tina fans know and love. Whether you’ve been a fan of Tina Turner for decades or are discovering her magic for the first time, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a must-see event that will leave you uplifted, inspired, and singing along all the way home. So, gather your friends, grab your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night of unstoppable energy and unforgettable music.