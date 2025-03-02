Vincent Simone, James Jordan, Ian Waite, Brendan Cole and Pasha Kovalev star in The Return Of The Legends touring to Derby's Becketwell Live, Sheffield City Hall and Buxton Opera House (photo: Ryan Howard)

Strictly Come Dancing legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are reuniting for a second tour, including two live performances in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kings of the ballroom will showcase their skills in Return Of The Legends following their smash-hit sell-out tour Legends of the Dance Floor in 2024.

Their show will visit Derby’s new Becketwell Live venue on September 10 and Buxton Opera House on October 8, 2025. Return Of The Legends will also tour to Sheffield City Hall on September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Jordan, who starred in Cinderella at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel in 2024, appeared in eight series of Strictly and reached third place in 2010 when he partnered comedian Pamela Stephenson. James said: “Last year’s Legends tour was a life-changing experience, reigniting a passion for dance I thought was lost. The energy, artistry, and camaraderie reminded me why I fell in love with dance. I’m deeply grateful to the exceptional team and talent behind it. I can’t wait to bring that same energy and legacy to new audiences on the upcoming tour."

Brendan Cole, who won the first series of Strictly when he partnered newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky, said: “I’m so happy that all five of us are returning for the new Return Of The Legends show this year. The success of last year’s tour was a wonderful experience to be a part of - and it’s hugely exciting to be able to bring the show to so many more towns and cities across the UK.”

The professional dancers will be sharing stories from their illustrious careers and paying tribute to their dance icons.

Vincent Simone, runner-up to the Strictly crown in 2008 when he partnered pop singer Rachel Stevens, said: “This year’s Return Of The Legends tour promises to be the most magical evening, with brand new stories and more incredible choreography. And, don’t forget, out of all the Legends, I’m the best!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pasha Kovalev, who holds the Strictly record for most perfect scores, with a total of 13, said: “Working with my best friends on the Legends of The Dance show was such a joy. We gave it everything, so to see the audiences’ reaction in sold-out theatres night after night...it doesn’t get better than that. See you there.”

Ian Waite said: “I can’t begin to describe just how much fun we all had on tour last year, so to do it bigger and better for 2025 is just fantastic.” Ian was runner-up in the debut series of Strictly in 2004 when he partnered athlete Denise Lewis.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 3 from 10am at all venues and via www.legendsofthedancefloor.com.