Star-studded performances of The Da Vinci Code and Fat Friends The Musical in Sheffield Theatres' new season

Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules star in the stage adaptation of Dan Brown's novel The Da Vinci Code which is touring to Sheffield Lyceum from January 25 to 29, 2021.

First up is The Russian State Ballet of Siberia at the Lyceum from January 10 to 15. Choose from Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky’s haunting score, or The Nutcracker, the most famous of fantasy ballets.

For the younger family members, the award-winning West End production of David Walliams’ story Gangsta Granny visits the Lyceum from January 19 to 22.

Nigel Harman (EastEnders) and Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf) star in The Da Vinci Code at the Lyceum from January 25 to 29. The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered and baffling codes are left alongside his body. Solving the riddles leads to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends The Musical returns to the Lyceum from January 31 to February 5. Lee Mead (Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and Sherrie Hewson (Benidorm, Coronation Street) star in this show based on the TV series.

In the Crucible, a bold new production of Tolstoy’s epic masterpiece Anna Karenina opens on February 5 and runs until February 26.

Tickets for the shows can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.