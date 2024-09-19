Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy memories of summer breaks at the Derbyshire Miners’ Holiday Camp will be rekindled for hundreds of families.

A new theatrical production, Welfare, celebrates the history of the Skegness institution where generations enjoyed donkey rides, playing bingo and watching live entertainment. The play opens at Derby Theatre on September 28 and features music from Derwent Brass.

Brothers John and Rob Gill and their sister Chris Shaw - of the Derbyshire Dales skiffle trio Please Y’Self – have fond recollections of their time at the holiday camp.

Their dad, Jack, was a miner at Pleasley Colliery for most of his life but in 1961 the family mothballed their council house in Matlock and set off for Skegness where they had spent many a happy holiday. They made the move so Jack could follow his dream of getting out of the pit.

John and Rob Gill singing on stage with their mum Joan and dad Jack at Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Camp in the early 60s.

John said: “We were a musical family - Mum and Dad were singing in shows in the theatre. Rob and me (12 and 13 then) also sang on the shows Everly Bros style. As we were 'minors' we couldn't be paid for the shows so we were paid in gifts from the camp shop, e.g. Pelham puppet marionettes.

"Our parents were always working - cleaning, bar work, singing and playing so we were left to our own devices a lot...always ready to make a fast buck. We used to greet the new arrivals every Saturday morning with our home made luggage trolleys (made using pram wheels). The miners had pockets stuffed with wads of holiday pay and were always very generous - it was a bonanza for us 'camp kids'.

"At 11 and 12 years old Rob and I were looking after the donkeys on the beach instead of going to school. Later in the day going in a pick-up around other camps collecting swill from the camp kitchens for the donkey owners’ pigs!

“Our schooling was awful and our accommodation was grim in rotten chalets.”

John and Rob Gill would entertain families at the holiday camp and were paid with gifts such as Pelham puppets.

After two seasons at the holiday camp, Jack decided Skeggy would provide no real opportunities for his children so the Gill family moved back to Mansfield and the head of the household went back down the pit.

Derbyshire Miners’ Holiday Camp closed in the late 1990s and was replaced by a caravan site.

Half a century on from their family’s adventures at the holiday camp, John and Rob Gill accompanied Welfare playwright Abi Zakarian, and the production crew on a day trip to the site. John said: “There were other ex-holiday-makers on the trip but I think we were really useful as we were resident on the site for two summers and have lots of stories to tell about our time there, plus recordings of us on the shows and photos.”

John, who lives in Matlock Bath, said that he is looking forward to seeing the play at Derby Theatre where it runs until October 12.

The theatre at the Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Camp where Jack, Joan, John and Rob Gill would perform in the early Sixties.

The cast includes Andrew Westfield, who lives in Bamford and has extensive experience in theatre, television, radio and film. Andrew’s theatre cv includes roles in Kes and Pitch Perfect at Derby Playhouse, The Silver Tassle for the National Theatre and a UK tour of Blood Brothers. His television credits include Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Casualty, Silent Witness, The Bill and Heartbeat.

Tiana Maria Harrison from Shirebrook is also among the actors in Welfare which follows the fortunes of the camp through history and explores how time and change affects communities and individuals alike.

Tickets are priced from £15; book online at https://derbytheatre.co.uk