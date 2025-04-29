Bonkers Bingo will be hosted at Vaillant Live in Derby on May 10, 2025 (photo: John Johnson)

Eyes down, look in for the craziest night of bingo at Derbyshire’s newest entertainment venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immerse yourself in hours of wild and pure escapism at Valliant Live in the heart of Derby on May 10, 2025 when Bongo’s Bingo launch their debut show.

The bingo-rave phenomenon will include giant pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers, dance-offs and en-masse Karaoke in a unique experience for players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bongo’s Bingo is all set to offer vibrant new life for anyone seeking something a little bit different.

What started as a random idea between two friends in Liverpool in 2015 is now the definitive and original competitive socialising event, with millions of tickets sold. Bongo’s Bingo has rejuvenated the quintessentially quaint game of bingo for a new generation, with sold-out shows taking place in more than 40 locations.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder and original host, explains: “We’ve got lots of new destinations for Bongo’s Bingo on our radar in 2025 and Derby is the latest as we enter our 10th anniversary year. We can’t wait to bring the magic and mayhem in May and get the summer really started and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion it’s going to go off big time. We love bringing Bongo’s Bingo to new locations and Derby is going to be absolutely class. It’s a fantastic venue to be in and we can’t wait to get started.”

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets £16, go to www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/114/derby/